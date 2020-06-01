Lorde Writes Email To Fans Regarding Police Brutality, Says She Attended Auckland Protest

Lorde has sent fans a second email in two weeks, this time directly referencing police brutality in America and elsewhere while also criticising performative activism.

“I know what you’re thinking – ‘Two notes in two weeks? Who is she?!’,” she wrote.

“You probably weren’t expecting to hear from me for another few months, but I can’t ask for your attention one week and then go silent on something like this the next.”

“I’ve been following this week’s events in the States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement,” she continued.

“One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me). It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie.”

She then wrote clearly and succinctly: “this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it’s sickening, and it’s unsurprising.”

She also gave some words about how she wants to help while also refraining from using social media.

“I’m still learning the nuances of all this. I’m still working out how to practise activism while refraining from social media,” she wrote.

“Numbers at protests and mass gatherings speak loudly, hopefully lead to eventual legislative change, so I do that. Money helps concretely, paying things like bail funds to free unjustly held activists, so I do that. I don’t feel completely comfortable posting donation links asking you for money – I don’t know what kind of financial situation you’re in right now. It’s on me to use my resources — resources you gave me, directly or indirectly — to donate on your behalf.”

The final part of her note addressed her Black fans specifically, saying “I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy.

“I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you.”

Last week, Lorde sent an email to fans giving them an update on the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama.

Read Lorde’s full letter below.