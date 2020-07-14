Lorenzana, AFP chief quarantined anew

The country’s top security officials will be quarantined anew after a member of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s staff tested positive for the new coronavirus. Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. were exposed to the infected senior military aide when they attended the christening and commissioning of BRP Jose Rizal in Subic Bay, Zambales, last week. Both officials previously underwent quarantine during the early months of the pandemic. Lorenzana said his senior military assistant, whom he identified as Col. Rolly Nerona, only learned that he had tested positive “upon landing in Jolo.” —Jeanette I. Andrade

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ