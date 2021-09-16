Lorenzana asks Japan to bare more details behind ‘terror’ warning

JAPAN should provide more details behind its warning to its citizens living in six Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, against possible terror attacks, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday.

At a virtual press conference, Lorenzana said the Philippines, through the Department of National Defense (DND), is trying to determine what prompted Japan to issue the warning.

Apart from the Philippines, Japan also issued advisories to its citizens in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Thailand.

Lorenzana said the current defense attaché of Japan to the Philippines was asked about further information pertaining to the supposed threats.

“For now, we have received no feedback yet…It is only right that we find out about the details of these supposed attacks,” he told reporters. “We need to know what their bases are [for that], where the report came from, when it happened, who got the report.”

“There are so many questions that Japan needs to answer…We already have our own efforts through the Japanese Embassy [here in the Philippines] to get the details [behind the warning],” Lorenzana added.

The Philippine defense chief nevertheless said he was thankful with Tokyo’s “sharing of information” while acknowledging that the Philippines has had “too many” experiences with terror acts.



He, however, also admitted that he was surprised by the advisory, citing how the Philippines braved over the past years acts of terrorism such as suicide bombings and deadly encounters between soldiers and terrorists.

“As I have said, we do not give any warning because we know the consequence of any terror attack, that is why we are always on alert, especially our troops, who have been fighting [the terrorists] for so long,” Lorenzana said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it had not monitored any threats from terrorist groups in the country while it assured that the alert level remains moderate. The same goes for authorities in the Southeast Asian nations included in the warning.

Lorenzana said all of his Asean counterparts have been exchanging information pertaining to terrorist movements within the region.

“We share information with each other about terrorist movements. We would know about it. So, how come that the Asean was clueless [about this] and that Japan was able to obtain information?” Lorenzana asked.

Lorenzana called on the public to report to authorities individuals who may be engaged in any suspicious activities.