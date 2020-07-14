Lorenzana goes on self-quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that he has placed himself on self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Col. Rolando Nerona took a PCR test on Friday (July 10) but he learned the results only on Monday (July 13) upon landing in Jolo, Sulu, where Lorenzana joined President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to troops.

But Nerona was already secluded after landing in Jolo and no longer joined the President’s event. He returned to Manila in full PPE (personal protective equipment) gear, Lorenzana said in a statement Tuesday (July 14).

The staffer also joined Lorenzana during the commissioning of BRP Jose Rizal in Subic on Friday.

“All passengers of both planes have been informed and others he came in contact with while in Subic so that they can have themselves tested and go on quarantine,” Lorenzana said.

The defense chief said he already took a swab test on Tuesday morning and is currently awaiting results.

