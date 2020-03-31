Lorenzana negative for COVID-19 but to stay on quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana tested negative for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but would remain on quarantine until Monday (April 6).

The defense chief took the test after Armed Forces chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., whom Lorenzana had close contact with in at least two recent events, was confirmed to be carrying the virus that causes COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorenzana immediately isolated himself after he learned on Friday (March 27) that Santos tested positive for COVID-19.

The defense chief received his test results on Tuesday (March 31), the same day as Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who turned out to be positive, got his.

FEATURED STORIES

“My test came out today. I am negative of the COVID virus. On the advice of the doctor I will complete my quarantine until April 6,” Lorenzana told reporters Tuesday night.

“Please pray for Ed Año. He tested positive,” he said.

Año has also isolated himself since last week after recently coming into contact with at least four people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lorenzana and Año are among the top implementers of the National Action Plan, the government’s campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Nearly entire COVID-19 task force goes on quarantine after contact with carriers

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ