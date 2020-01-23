Lorenzana on Duterte’s threat to scrap VFA: Too soon to comment

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday declined to comment on President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to terminate the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US over Washington’s cancellation of Sen. Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa’s visa.

“Too soon to comment,” the defense chief said.

Lorenzana said he would first study the impact of the possible termination of the VFA, an agreement covering visits of American troops in the Philippines.

Earlier, Duterte lashed out at the US for canceling the visa of Dela Rosa, his political ally, likely due to the former police chief’s key role in the administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign which claimed thousands of lives.

The President gave the US one month to restore the canceled visa of Dela Rosa.

“I’m giving notice. I’m giving the American government one month from now,” he said.

Dela Rosa, meanwhile, said he supported the President’s declaration.

“He is a leader who doesn’t want his people treated unfairly,” he said.

