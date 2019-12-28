Lorenzana orders probe on ‘unacceptable’ photoshopped image of rebel returnees
MANILA, Philippines — Despite the apology of the Philippine Army unit concerned, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ordered Saturday a probe into the manipulated photo of rebel returnees in Masbate.
“I have directed the CG (Commanding General) Army to make an inquiry,” Lorenzana said in a statement, referring to Army Chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay.
Lorenzana, who called the manipulation of the photo as “unacceptable,” assured the public that those behind the altered photo would be punished.
“Sanctions will be meted to those who perpetrated it. This is very serious because it undermines the efforts of the whole Organization, the AFP,” he said.
“The military is doing well enjoying an unprecedented high trust rating from the people. And now this? This action is unacceptable,” he added.
The photo shows a lineup of people with blurred faces and a table full of rifles, but the “returnees” appear to have no shadows, causing netizens to question whether or not the returnees were just edited into the photo.
In a statement on Saturday, Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesperson, echoed Lorenzana and said, “We will investigate this matter and hold whoever is accountable to face the appropriate sanctions.”
The Army unit involved, through its spokesperson Major Ricky Aguilar, has admitted to the mistake and issued an apology, saying they photoshopped the picture “for the sole purpose of ensuring the safety of the lives of the [former rebels] and their families.
READ: PH Army apologizes, admits manipulating photo of rebel returnees
Zagala assured the public that “the Philippine Army Headquarters hold our line units in high regard when it comes to the release of information to the media and the public, and their admission to the mistake is proof of their commitment to the high standards of public affairs principles.”
Edited by JE
