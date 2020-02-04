Lorenzana proposes rescheduling of PMA alumni reunion due to nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has proposed the rescheduling of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumni homecoming set in Baguio City next week due to public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus threat.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lorenzana said he supported the earlier decision of the PMA leadership to close its grounds to tourists in the next few weeks as a proactive measure to protect their cadets and the public.

The PMA alumni homecoming was originally set to take place from Feb. 14 to 16.

Baguio City on Friday announced the cancellation of public activities that draw tourists and crowds in the next three weeks as a preventive measure against the nCoV threat.

“Unless the City Mayor reverses his decision before February 14, then I suggest that the PMA Homecoming be moved to a more auspicious date in the future,” Lorenzana said.

“We deem it prudent to avoid situations where the health and safety of our cadets, PMA alumni, and their families are put at risk,” he added.

The Philippines has recorded one death due to the coronavirus, the first outside China. So far, there are two confirmed cases and 103 are under investigation from the flu-like infection.

