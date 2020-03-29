Los Baños to ban spitting in public to curb COVID-19 spread

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna, Philippines — The municipal government of Los Baños in Laguna province plans to prohibit spitting in public places to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a live video broadcast via Facebook on Sunday night, Mayor Caesar Perez said he would meet with /vice Mayor Antonio Kalaw and the councilors on Monday to pass the ordinance.

It has been reported that COVID-19 can be transmitted through bodily fluids, and the virus can stay on surfaces from hours to days.

Earlier, two additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the town. According to an advisory posted by the municipal health office on social media Sunday afternoon, the two are related to and had close contact with the first COVID-19 patient here who died on March 20.

The two patients are under strict home quarantine and are in good health, according to the municipal health office. Contact tracing is in progress

As of 2 p.m., March 29, there are a total of 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

An odd-even scheme will also be implemented soon in the two public markets here to lessen crowding, Perez said.

