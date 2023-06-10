Losses in Negros Occidental hog industry reach P131.6M

BACOLOD CITY — Losses in the hog industry in Negros Occidental have reached P131,674,075 on Friday, June 9.

A report from the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) showed that pig deaths from various illnesses in the province has reached 11,666 representing 8.90 percent of the province’s hog population.

The deaths in 126 barangays in 16 out of the 31 local governments in the province have affected 2,211 hog raisers.

This has prompted more local governments in Negros Occidental to order bans on the entry of pigs and pork products from other towns and cities in the province as they strengthen their bio security measures.

The latest locality to issue such orders are Himamaylan and San Carlos cities, and the municipalities of Hinigaran, La Castellana, Isabela, and Moises Padilla.

Bacolod City, Victorias City and Pulupandan town in Negros Occidental have confirmed cases of the deadly and highly contagious African swine fever.

