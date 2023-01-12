‘Lost Without You’ Singer Freya Ridings Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single

English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings has announced the release of her forthcoming second album. Dubbed Blood Orange, the record is scheduled for release on 5th May, and follows on from her 2019 self-titled debut.

Originally planning to record new music in Los Angeles before the advent of COVID-inspired lockdowns, Ridings pivoted somewhat, utilising the sorrowful nature of 2020 and a then-recent breakup to dive into her emotions. The result was a series of tracks (of which many became fan-favourites after livestreamed performances throughout 2020) which capture sadness and heartbreak and are now filtered through a lens of triumph and perseverance.

Freya Ridings – ‘Weekends’

[embedded content]

“It’s an album of two halves, 18 months of me being really heartbroken and alone and then 18 months of being the happiest I’ve ever been,” Ridings explains. “So it’s those two halves, the bitter and the sweet, and the transition from one to the other, and allowing yourself to go through that.”

Alongside the announcement of the album, Ridings also unveils her new single, ‘Weekends’. A track seemingly-designed for the dancefloor, the seemingly-upbeat song draws inspiration from a specific moment in the singer’s life which was less than euphoric.

“There was a breakup when I got given my first platinum disc for ‘Lost Without You’,” Ridings recalls. “I had no one to call and I was sat alone in a bar in King’s Cross.

“I’d chosen to put the energy into my career, and you miss so many birthdays, people just stop inviting you because they don’t think you’re around,” she adds. “It looks as though I had thousands of people around me, but actually I was the most alone I’ve ever been. So that song felt like me being scarily honest with myself, which was hard.”

Blood Orange is set for release on 5th May.

