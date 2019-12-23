“Lotlot De Leon reveals initially not wanting daughter Janine to join showbiz”
Actress Lotlot De Leon passes on lessons she learned from growing up in showbiz to her eldest daughter.
After talent manager Lolit Solis’s post berating her daughter Janine Gutierrez for making a comment on the comeback of Bong Revilla surfaced online, Lotlot de Leon indirectly responds with a lengthy post sharing how her daughter started in the industry.
The veteran actress revealed her initial misgivings about letting Janine become a full-time actress. Lotlot also shared what she has learned after growing up in the same industry.
When she came to me after college and said, 'Mama gusto kong mag-try mag-artista', I asked her, 'Are you sure?'
“I asked her that question not because wala akong bilib sa kanya o sa kakayahan niya, but because I was afraid that this industry that I have grown up into can be very harsh sometimes. Andyan yung pag nagsalita ka kesehodang maganda intention mo nagiging mali pa din para sa iba. Pag nasa industriya ka kailangan maging handa ka sa lahat ng pagbabatikos at sari-saring opinyon. When you’re in this industry puwede ka kaagad mahusgahan ng hindi ka natatanong kung bakit may nasabi ka o nagawa ka. Everyone else can give their opinions and share how they feel pero dahil artista ka may hangganan ang pagbibigay mo nun. Medyo unfair. Hehehe!” the actress began her post.
The former teen icon also said that she had hesitations because she herself went through a lot being in front of the camera at a young age.
“And because of all these reasons, half of me wanted to say no because as a mom ayoko siyang masaktan. I want to protect my daughter from all of that. Di baleng ako na lang ang sabihan ng masasakit, tawagin ng kung anu-ano huwag lang siya.
“On the other hand I can’t stop her from what she wants for herself, for living her dreams, for proving herself and giving her a chance to go after that. What I saw in Janine’s eyes and felt when we had that conversation that day is that she was willing to learn and ‘accept everything’ that comes with being an artist and be the best version she can be in this profession that she has chosen. That’s why I said yes.
“Buong puso kong maipagmamalaki that I have raised a daughter that is very respectful, level-headed, smart, humble and willing to take risks when needed. Bilang magulang andito lang ako nakatanaw and praying with all my heart that she will achieve everything that she has only prayed for.
“In the many years that I have also been in this industry at sa lahat ng nakita at napagdaanan ko, I have also learned to choose my battles, hindi lahat pinapatulan, sinasagot at pinapalaki. At the same time I have also learned that it’s okay to say what you feel, to give your opinion and to be heard. Hindi kabawasan ng pagkatao yun lalo na kung nasa tama naman. These are all the things that I have learned. Babe, I love you. Just Continue with all the hard work and keep on swimming,” Lotlot revealed.
