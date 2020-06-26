Lotte Group joins hands with Vietnam for post-pandemic recovery

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Lotte Group has just handed over VND3.66 billion ($159,130) through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to the Central Pediatric Hospital and 108 Military Hospital, with the desire to accompany the country on the road to economic and social recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The representatives of five subsidiaries of Lotte Group handed over VND3.66 billion at the headquarter of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee

The money was donated by five subsidiaries of Lotte Group, including Lotte Vietnam Shopping JSC (Lotte Mart and Lotte Department Store), Lotte Global Logistics, Lotte Rental (Vietnam) Ltd., and Lotte Hotel Ltd.

“Sustainable development and corporate social responsibility are Lotte Group’s operational objectives in Vietnam. The subsidiaries in the group are committed to long-term co-operation and development in the country,” said Kang Min Ho, general director of Lotte Mart. “During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lotte Group and its subsidiaries had implemented many support activities in diverse Vietnamese locations. Lotte Group wishes to donate this amount of money through the Fatherland Front Committee, joining hands with Vietnam to ensuring social security in post-pandemic times.”

“Not only this time, Lotte Group is looking forward to more opportunities to accompany other social activities with the Vietnam Fatherland Front in the future,” he noted.

At the event, Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, appreciated the contributions of domestic and foreign enterprises to the fight against COVID-19, especially those from Korean businesses.

“Today, once again Lotte Group lent a helping hand to Vietnam. We expect Lotte Group will be doing business in Vietnam even more successfully and making active contribution to the country’s development,” said Man.

As one of the leading Korean enterprises in community-based activities since the outbreak of the pandemic in Vietnam, Lotte Mart has initiated many meaningful programmes.

Along with this, throughout the chain of events 30,000 Choice L masks have been donated to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, 800 antibacterial cloth masks to District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, and 2,000 antibacterial cloth masks to the Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients.

In the context of the serious shortage of masks at hospitals, the timely support of Lotte Mart to frontline doctors and nurses has helped Vietnam to successfully control the pandemic.

In addition, Lotte Mart is also one of the leading retailers in co-ordination with organisations and local governments, providing necessities to isolated areas in Can Tho, the Red Cross in Hanoi, poor households in Ho Chi Minh City’s District, and more.

In parallel with community support, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lotte Mart strictly followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of consumers across its system of 14 supermarkets nationwide.

At the same time, Lotte Mart prepared plentiful supply of essential food to serve consumers, joining hands with the government in media campaigns to help people feel secure during the pandemic. During the social distancing, Lotte Mart has promoted online shopping channel SpeedL, helping consumers with their daily essential food items without having to go to the supermarket, thus limiting the spread of disease.

From April 2019, Lotte Mart has implemented the Lotte Eco Green project with the message “I act, you too” with the desire to become the first supermarket in Vietnam to cut all plastic bags by 2025.

The company has also teamed up with international partners such as Tetra Pak to promote recycling plastic waste and protecting the environment. Following the success of Lotte Eco Green, in 2020, Lotte Mart has deployed a series of activities honouring community values in order to realise its commitment to develop sustainably in Vietnam and to mark its contributions to a green, clean, and beautiful Vietnam.

This year marks the twelfth year of Lotte Mart’s operations in Vietnam. During this journey, the company has made great strides to harmonise business goals and community activities. In parallel with community-oriented activities, Lotte Mart has constantly made efforts to bring modern and convenient shopping experiences to Vietnamese consumers.

With a system of 14 commercial centres and supermarkets stretching across Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Vung Tau, Can Tho, Phan Thiet, Danang, Hanoi, and Khanh Hoa with online shopping channel Speed L, Lotte Mart is the choice of more than 20 million Vietnamese customers every year.

Lotte Mart Vietnam has been present in Vietnam since 2008 when it established its first outlet in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City. As one of the first foreign retailers in Vietnam, the enterprise has grown steadily ever since.

