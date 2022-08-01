LOTTO RESULT August 2, 2022 (6/58, 6/49, 6/42)

LOTTO RESULT – Here are the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draw for 6/58 Ultra Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto, and 6/42 Lotto today ( ).

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly called PCSO is the government agency in the country that is in charge of the lotto draws. It has five (5) major lotto games and several minor lotto games that include the 6D Lotto, 4D Lotto, Swertres Lotto, the EZ2 Lotto, and the STL Lotto games.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

The 6/58 Lotto, the 6/55 Lotto, the 6/49 Lotto, the 6/45 Lotto, and the 6/42 Lotto are the five PCSO major lotto games. These lotto games got different but fixed draw postings in a week.

For today, , the draw is for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto, and the 6/42 Lotto. Here is the lotto result for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto:

6/58 Ultra Lotto Winning Numbers , Tuesday __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Prize ₱39,680,965.40

The current jackpot prize for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto is at ₱39,680,965.40. Its draw is held every (Tuesday), (Friday), and (Sunday).

For the 6/49 Super Lotto which has a jackpot prize of ₱15,840,000.00, here is the lotto result for today, :

6/49 Super Lotto Winning Numbers , Tuesday __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Prize ₱15,840,000.00

The the draw of the 6/49 Super Lotto, it is held every (Tuesday), (Thursday), and (Sunday).

And for the 6/42 Lotto which has a jackpot prize of ₱10,233,856.00, here is the lotto result for today, :

6/42 Lotto Winning Numbers , Tuesday __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Prize ₱10,233,856.00

The the draw of the 6/42 Lotto, it is held every (Tuesday), (Thursday), and (Saturday).

For all the major lotto games, the draw is held every 9:00 pm daily. It is televised through the PTV 4 or you may also watch it through livestream on YouTube (pcso.gov).

General Guidelines in Playing the Lotto

All the five(5) major lotto games got multi-million jackpot prizes. In case won, it is subject to a 20% deduction pursuant to the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Act or TRAIN Law. All the monetary prizes that are Php 10,001.00 and above are subject to it.

In joining the PCSO lotto games, the bettor must be 18 years old and above. The tickets can be bought at Php 24.00 and it is the responsibility of the bettor to check on the data printed on the lotto ticket.

6/58 Ultra Lotto

To play the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, the bettor must have a combination composed of six digits between 1-58. He or she may also play through the Lucky Pick which gives a computer-generated combination.

6/49 Super Lotto

For the 6/49 Super Lotto, the bettor also has to come up with a combination that is composed of six(6) digits. The numbers should be between 6-49 only. Lucky Pick is also available under this major lotto game.

6/42 Lotto

And for the 6/42 Lotto, the bettor still has to come up with a combination that is composed of six(6) digits. The numbers should be between 6-42 only. Lucky Pick is also available under this major lotto game. [winning-number-search]

Currently, the jackpot prizes of the PCSO major lotto games reached the following amount: