LOTTO RESULT December 11, 2022 (6/58, 6/49)

LOTTO RESULT – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draws for 6/58 Ultra Lotto and 6/49 Super Lotto today yielded these results.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly called PCSO is the government agency in the country that is in charge of the lotto draws. It has five (5) major lotto games and several minor lotto games that include the 6D Lotto Result, 4D Lotto Result, Swertres Result Today, the EZ2 Result Today, and the STL Lotto Result.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

The 6/58 Lotto Result, the 6/55 Lotto Result, the 6/49 Lotto Result, the 6/45 Lotto Result, and the 6/42 Lotto Result are the five PCSO major lotto games. These lotto games got different but fixed draw postings in a week.

The PCSO is conducting draws for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto and the 6/49 Super Lotto. Here is the lotto result for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto:

The draw of the 6/58 Lotto is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The draw of the 6/49 Lotto is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The draw for all the major lotto games is held at 9:00 p.m. and it is show on TV at PTV 4 channel. You may also watch its live streaming on YouTube at pcso.gov.

Mechanics in Playing Lotto

The 6/58 Ultra Lotto, the 6/55 Grand Lotto, the 6/49 Super Lotto, the 6/45 Mega Lotto, and the 6/42 Lotto all have multi-million jackpot prizes. Every winning is subject to a 20% tax deduction as per the TRAIN Law. Cash prizes that are above Php 10,001.00 are subject to the said tax deduction. To be qualified to join the PCSO lotto games, the bettor must be aged 18 and above. Lotto tickets prized at Php 20.00 can be bought in several lotto outlets across the nation.

