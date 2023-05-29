LOTTO RESULT May 30, 2023 (6/58, 6/49, 6/42)





LOTTO RESULT – Here are the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draw for 6/58 Ultra Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto, and 6/42 Lotto today ( ).

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly called PCSO is the government agency in the country that is in charge of the lotto draws. It has five (5) major lotto games and several minor lotto games that include the 6D Lotto Result, 4D Lotto Result, Swertres Result Today, the EZ2 Result Today, and the STL Lotto Result.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

LOTTO RESULT May 29, 2023 (updated 9PM)

EZ2 RESULT, Monday, May 29, 2023 (updated every 2PM, 5PM and 9PM)

SWERTRES RESULT, Monday, May 29, 2023 (updated every 2PM, 5PM and 9PM)

The 6/58 Lotto Result, the 6/55 Lotto Result, the 6/49 Lotto Result, the 6/45 Lotto Result, and the 6/42 Lotto Result are the five PCSO major lotto games. These lotto games got different but fixed draw postings in a week.

For today, , the draw is for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto, and the 6/42 Lotto. Here is the lotto result for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto:





May 30, 2023 (Tue) Winning Number __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Prize ₱174,542,061.20

The 5/58 Lotto draw is held every (Tuesday), (Friday), and (Sunday).





May 30, 2023 (Tue) Winning Number __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Prize ₱49,873,926.20

Above is the 6/49 lotto result for today, :

The the draw of the 6/49 Super Lotto, it is held every (Tuesday), (Thursday), and (Sunday).

May 30, 2023 (Tue) Winning Number __-__-__-__-__-__ Jackpot Prize ₱27,965,455.00

Above is the 6/42 lotto result for today, :

The the draw of the 6/42 Lotto, it is held every (Tuesday), (Thursday), and (Saturday).

May 30, 2023 (Tue) Winning Number _-_-_-_-_-_ Jackpot Prize ₱564,854.08

May 30, 2023 (Tue) Winning Numbers 2:00 PM _-_-_ 5:00 PM _-_-_ 9:00 PM _-_-_

May 30, 2023 (Tue) Winning Numbers 2:00 PM __-__ 5:00 PM __-__ 9:00 PM __-__

VISAYAS Pares Swer3 Swer2 10:30 AM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 3:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 7:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_

Mindanao Pares Swer3 Swer2 10:30 AM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 3:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 8:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_

Mindanao SWER4 8:00 _-_-_-_

The draw for all the major lotto games is held at 9:00 p.m. and it is show on TV at PTV 4 channel. You may also watch its live streaming on YouTube at pcso.gov.

General Guidelines in Playing the Lotto

All the five(5) major lotto games got multi-million jackpot prizes. In case won, it is subject to a 20% deduction pursuant to the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Act or TRAIN Law. All the monetary prizes that are Php 10,001.00 and above are subject to it.

In joining the PCSO lotto games, the bettor must be 18 years old and above. The tickets can be bought at Php 24.00 and it is the responsibility of the bettor to check on the data printed on the lotto ticket.

6/58 Ultra Lotto

To play the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, the bettor must have a combination composed of six digits between 1-58. He or she may also play through the Lucky Pick which gives a computer-generated combination.

6/49 Super Lotto

For the 6/49 Super Lotto, the bettor also has to come up with a combination that is composed of six(6) digits. The numbers should be between 6-49 only. Lucky Pick is also available under this major lotto game.

6/42 Lotto

And for the 6/42 Lotto, the bettor still has to come up with a combination that is composed of six(6) digits. The numbers should be between 6-42 only. Lucky Pick is also available under this major lotto game. [winning-number-search]

Currently, the jackpot prizes of the PCSO major lotto games reached the following amount: