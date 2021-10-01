Lou Veloso seeks reelection as Manila councilor

ACTOR Lou Veloso filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Friday, seeking reelection as a councilor of Manila's District 6.

Veloso is running under local partylist Asenso Manileño. If successful, this will be his second term.

Veloso remains an active actor, appearing in numerous films, series, and stage plays, while having a political career.

The veteran actor first became a Manila District 6 councilor in 1995 to 2013.

In 2013, Veloso ran for vice mayor under the Liberal Party ticket, with Alfredo Lim as his running-mate. Veloso, however, lost to Isko Moreno. In 2019, he ran as a councilor again and won, placing sixth.

Veloso is currently part of the cast of the iWantTFC romantic comedy series “Hoy, Love You!” which stars Roxanne Guinoo and Joross Gamboa.