“Lou Yanong on celebrating February 14 with Andre Brouillette: ‘Every day is Valentines with him’”

‘Tabing Ilog the Musical’ star Lou Yanong reveals where she plans to date boyfriend Andre Brouillette for Valentine’s day.

Just one month shy of their first year anniversary as a couple, Lou Yanong said that her relationship with her reel and real life love team partner Andre Brouillette is going as strong as ever. “Eleven months na kami this month. Going strong naman. As time goes by, you encounter a lot of challenges and difficulties but at the same time basta andun naman yung love niyo for each other, it all comes down to love and trust and communication,” she told PUSH.

Even though Lou has been busy with rehearsals for Tabing Ilog the Musical, she shared that she will still try and find time for her first boyfriend. The 21-year-old actress who grew up watching Disney fairy tales admitted she is a self-confessed romantic at heart. “Every day is Valentines with him naman. I’m just happy that he’s always with me. Very spontaneous kami ni Andre so hindi pa namin alam. Very last minute kami mag-plan. So we’ll see. Gusto ko sana siya i-take on an adventure somewhere here in the Philippines but I never had the time to. I don’t know if I will ever have the time (laughs). Very spontaneous kaming dalawa so any adventure is good,” she explained.

Having never had a boyfriend before she met Andre, Lou said a lot has changed with her in just a year. “Oh my gosh, I didn’t know that being in a relationship has a lot of challenges, especially when people are actually watching you. They know your story then it becomes a different game. So for me, there’s a lot of things na natutunan ko na discoveries ko like as being a girlfriend, being a lover. So ang daming learnings. Parang feeling ko pareho kaming affectionate. Monday ako, Tuesday siya. Depende kung may away (laughs). Give and take. Tit for tat. You know it’s funny, we do walks at 3 a.m. in the morning. Tapos tambay lang sa kanto dun sa mga stairs. I like that, yung mga ganun ka-simple. Walking around, talking about the future, talking about the past, talking about what’s happening now,” she shared.

Even though they may have separate projects for now, Lou said she doesn’t see it as a negative. “I think it’s healthy that way. Being in a relationship sometimes it’s good to spend time apart so you’ll miss each other more. I think that’s a good way to make a relationship last hopefully forever. Para sa akin mas na-mi-miss namin ang isa’t isa pag may time apart and we get to tell our stories. Parang kung one day magkasama kami alam namin lahat. Kung parati kaming magkasama, anong pagkukuwentuhan namin?” she explained.