“Lou Yanong reveals why Andre Brouillette is not part of ‘Tabing Ilog the musical’”

Former PBB housemate turned actress Lou Yanong talks about starring in her first musical.

With the recent media launch of her first stage production Tabing Ilog the Musical, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Lou Yanong admitted she never expected to be doing theater. In fact, her only brush with theater was watching her sister in a school play. “No talaga I never expected this to happen. I watched my sister’s play in grade four. I was like, ‘I’m never going to do that.’ But now that I’m doing this, I found a newfound respect for theater artists. Kakaiba talaga sila sobra,” she said during the Tabing Ilog presscon held last February 5 inside ABS-CBN.

With her former co-housemate and current boyfriend Andre Brouillette virtually inseparable after leaving the PBB house, Lou revealed why he is not part of the stage production even though the show also features other former housemates like Lei Reposposa, Kiara Takahashi, and Sky Quizon. “Para sa akin ang daming ginagawa ni Andre, he has a lot of workshops, so siguro yung schedule. Medyo yung timing (ang reason). Nag-audition din siya. But for me, I think he has a lot on his plate. Marami siyang ginagawa, hosting, acting. He’s been doing a lot of workshops and I’m just very proud of him. Yung focus niya, I guess iba. He has vlogging. He’s very excited about a lot of things,” she shared.

Even though he is not going to be part of Tabing Ilog, Lou said Andre has been nothing but supportive of her latest project, even attending the presscon to show moral support for her. “He was there. He was messaging me before the show, saying ‘Keep going. You got this.’ That’s what we always say to each other. Keep going. Kasi yun naman yung ginawa namin sa loob ng bahay. Keep going, keep going until you reach the end. And we don’t know kung kelan yung end nito. We just have to keep going. Ganun kami,” she said.

Lou said that they have already discussed how they will deal with being paired with different people onscreen and on stage in their respective projects. “We already talked about it. Sino ba namang gusto makita boyfriend with someone else but for me it’s an open topic. There’s nothing you can’t talk about if you really love each other. Pagdating sa topics na ganyan very open kami,” she added.