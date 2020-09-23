LOUD Audio, LLC and Mackie Team Up with C&C Pro for Distribution in Korea

Expanding international distribution, Mackie sets it sights on increased product availability in Korea

BOTHELL, Washington, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — LOUD Audio, LLC today announces a partnership with C&C Pro to broaden product distribution to Korean markets. The addition of C&C Pro as a distribution partner marks LOUD Audio’s concentrated effort to bring Mackie and its music and audio products to as many people around the world as possible.

“We are so excited to work with Mackie as a distributor in Korea. With Mackie’s long-running involvement in music and audio, we are proud to join with a company that has been in the industry since as early as 1988.” said Cheol Yoon, CEO of C&C Pro. “The beauty of Mackie’s line is how well positioned products are in regard to price – we believe there is a huge opportunity for these products and Mackie to thrive in Korea and beyond.”

C&C Pro will be partnering with LOUD Audio for Mackie music and audio product distribution in Korea.

“We are thrilled to further broaden our distribution internationally,” said Ralph Quintero, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “C&C Pro has amazing roots in retail distribution for the Korean markets and we are proud to partner with them to make Mackie as widely available as possible.”

C&C Pro can be found online at www.cncpro.co.kr and contacted directly for more information on Mackie products available in Korean markets:

About Mackie

Mackie is a live sound and recording gear brand offering affordable products, for everyone from beginners to professionals, that don’t sacrifice reliability or performance; founded on the idea that good pro audio gear wasn’t just for the deep pockets, huge production companies, and fancy studios. With over 30 years in the industry, Mackie is still making gear that sticks to the original vision; to make pro-quality gear for real people, real artists, and real engineers that don’t buy gear because it is expensive, but because it’s good. Mackie is a subsidiary of LOUD Audio, LLC.

For more information on LOUD Audio, LLC, visit www.loudaudio.com.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com.

Contact

Samantha Lins

samanthal@lotus823.com