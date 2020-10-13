Louisiana Community and Technical College System chooses PageUp to deliver end to end talent management solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PageUp , a best-of-breed provider of cloud-based talent management software, today announced that Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) has selected PageUp Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning and Performance Management to provide end-to-end talent solutions for its 12 community and technical colleges and system office.

The system will re-imagine its talent management approach with PageUp’s end to end software solution, ensuring a seamless and world-class experience from candidate through to employee.

PageUp will bring together the talent management process of all these entities, ensuring a consolidated and collaborative system that HR, recruiters and hiring managers can enjoy. PageUp was ultimately selected for its first-class customer support and proven track record in the higher education industry, with colleges and universities around the globe using PageUp solutions.

PageUp will provide LCTCS with:

Recruitment Management, including best-in-class Position Management functionality

Onboarding

Learning

Performance Management

2 way Banner integration

Single sign on integration

Gena Doucet, Chief Human Resources for LCTCS says, “LCTCS looks forward to working with PageUp in developing efficient and consistent recruitment, onboarding, evaluation and employee development programs systemwide.”

Mark Rice, PageUp CEO, says, “PageUp is excited to work with LCTCS in achieving an all-in-one, comprehensive talent management solution. Candidates will enjoy a seamless experience from application through to hiring, onboarding and development, while hiring managers and recruiters will benefit from meaningful insights across the entire talent lifecycle.”

About LCTCS

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) provides strategic management and support for Louisiana’s 12 community and technical colleges. LCTCS colleges award associates degrees, technical diplomas, and industry-based certificates in programs aligned with business and industry and local economies, which lead students to good in-demand, high-wage jobs.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-community-and-technical-college-system-chooses-pageup-to-deliver-end-to-end-talent-management-solutions-301149916.html