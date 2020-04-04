A lovestruck foodie parlayed his sour tooth cravings into his third and last entrepreneurial hurrah — and discovered running, the only activity that allowed him to clear his head during the startup years.

Victor Antonio Nola Jr. Founder and Chief Executive Offificer Pik-a-Pikel®

“I grew up [on] the streets playing the entire day, and would only go home when it was time to eat. I remember my slippers wouldn’t even last me two months… I was very competitive and hated losing even then.”

An avid triathlete and health buff, Victor Antonio “Tony” Nola Jr. can spend hours indulging in his favorite pastimes: running, swimming and biking. He is always training for his next big competition. At just 47, Tony already joined the ranks of leading sportsmen, garnering bronze status in 2019 as an Ironman All-World Athlete, landing him in the top 10 percent of Ironman athletes in the Philippines.

While he leads a mostly clean lifestyle — sticking to a healthy Flexitarian diet (mostly plant-based food) and a strict exercise regimen — he does, however, have one guilty pleasure: pickles! As founder and chief executive officer of Pik-a-Pikel®, he has used his palate and passion for this sweet-and-sour treat to build an innovative food empire that takes pickling to the next level.

Intense cravings

It all started in 2011, when the city boy first discovered burong manga (pickled mango) on a trip to Ongpin Street in Manila’s Binondo district. “I always say that it was love at first bite,” Nola laughs. Indeed, it was.

(Below) Pik-a-Pikel® products, including Pickled Mango, Pickled Papaya, Picked Guava, Mango Salsa and Papaya Salsa (available in spicy variants). (Above) Nola at a trade show. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

The lovestruck foodie would head out to Binondo weekly to get his stock to last him for the next few days. But his cravings were intense, and soon the commute to and from Chinatown took its toll.

Exasperated at being unable to find his favorite treat in supermarkets, he hit on a brilliant idea: Why not make my own? “It was a light bulb moment for me,” Nola says, sharing how Pik-a-Pikel®, under Sangkutsa Food Products Inc., was born. After researching online and through trial and error, he made his first few batches and shared these with family and friends. “And they loved it!” he exclaims. “That’s when I realized that I could actually make this work and turn it into a big business!”

Nola credits his fine yet curious palate to his late parents, Victor Moreno Nola and Florencia Bangayan Nola. His father was a banker-turned-seaman, who, traveled the world on a cruise ship; his mother, a homemaker. Tony himself makes a mean penne arrabiata.

“I think I got my passion for cooking from my mother,” he says. “She taught me and my other four siblings how to eat vegetables, which I really hated back in the day. But don’t discount my dad, though, because he cooked amazing pulutan (appetizers) and ginataan (coconut-based) recipes.”

Inspired by the reception for his products, Nola took his pickling skills to the next level by learning online from Google University, and experimenting with food preservation and processing from the free government seminars he attended. Voracious in his learning and adventurous with his palate, he pickled all the different fruits and vegetables he could think of, including unconventional ones such as kamias (small trees bearing acidic fruits) and onions.

“The ones that turned out great were green apples, grapes, turnips, radishes, santol and strawberries,” he says. But as amazing as these turned out, mango was still the clear favorite.

Nola believed so much in his product that he put all his savings — money from the sale of his property in Cainta town, Rizal province — to establish Pik-a-Pikel® in 2013. “Making pickles was not my first try in starting a business,” he admits. “It’s actually my third attempt.” His first was at a food magazine in 2009, and the other was a courier business in 2011. “That was the lowest point in my life, as I had cashed in my life insurance and my kid’s educational plans, and had invested everything and our wife’s savings in the business,” he says ruefully. (This was also when he discovered his love for running, because this was the only activity that allowed him to clear his head.)

He was sure Pik-a-Pikel® (a name coined by his wife Jopen) would be his final attempt to succeed as an entrepreneur. Invested in and committed to the business, he then constructed a small 15-square-meter facility in their backyard in order to get a license to operate from the Food and Drug Administration. “I was employee number one and a one-man team at that time. From buying mangoes to peeling and pickling, from planning to production, selling, delivery, invoicing, collections — I did everything!” he laughs.

But it was all worth it as his brainchild became an instant hit. After two years, the earnest dreamer began targeting mainstream distribution channels — supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores — to bring his products to a wider market.

In 2015, he partnered with investors — fraternity brother Jayme Jama Pedro and Kevin Avila — to transform the company from a single proprietorship into a corporation. Using investors’ money, they expanded operations and hired three production staff and one office administrator. Today, they’re proud to have moved into a bigger facility in Quezon City, employing 37 regular employees, with 60 “extra” hires on call, whom they tap during the peak months.

Cooking up success

From their Pik-a-Pikel® range, pickled mango — which now comes in spicy variants — is the one that quickly flies off supermarket shelves. “Pickled strawberry and pickled turnip are undiscovered gems, but not for long!” Nola shares with a wink. While he had to drop pickled apples and santol (because the former had to be imported, while the latter is a seasonal fruit), pickled grapes is another idea he’s revisiting. as the Department of Agriculture already linked him to local grape farmers in northern Luzon.

From being a local treat, the company has now grown to become a global brand, having registered its trademark in export countries like the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Nola has plans of acquiring farms and orchards, and putting up a manufacturing plant in other countries. “Soon, I hope to roll out as well a Pik-a-Pikel® restaurant chain, which will be available for franchise,” he says.

Today, the ever-so-energetic Nola spends his time churning out new ideas. He and his partner Jay can spend hours in the Pik-a-Pikel® kitchen just creating and taste-testing new recipes using their pickled ingredients. (The most successful recipes they freely share online.)

As anyone can guess, it comes naturally to Nola to be always on-the-go, bouncing from one task to the next, from one place to another. Born in Mandaluyong City, he spent much of his formative years in different parts of the country. He grew up in Marikina City and went to Marist School for his primary education. Then he transferred to Bacolod City in Negros Occidental province, where he finished high school at St. Joseph’s High School. For college, he settled in Antipolo City. As a student of Don Bosco Technical College, he worked full time during the day at his aunt’s company and then attended his classes in the evening.

“Even in my childhood, I had so much energy. I grew up in the streets playing the entire day, and would only go home when it was time to eat. I remember my slippers wouldn’t even last me two months due to excessive running and playing. And, of course, my mom would scold me when she saw them almost worn out. You could say, I was very competitive and hated losing even then.”

Nola’s competitive spirit and curious palate has led him down some adventurous paths. And he — and the rest of the foodie community — is excited to see what’s next in store for him.

About me

ROLE MODEL

My father, Victor Moreno Nola

GOALS

To skydive and climb Mt. Everest

FIRST PAYING JOB

Warehouseman

MORNING RITUAL

Wake up at around 5am to do my daily workout/training, which could mean swimming, biking, running or going to the gym to lift some weights. If I wake up late, I will train after office hours. I usually eat a heavy breakfast in the morning after a workout, then head out to the drive thru of my favorite fastfood [restaurant] to buy my first coffee of the day.

SPECIAL SKILLS

None that others can’t do

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Around two to three hours a day