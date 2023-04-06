“Love Casa Dream Casa” Casablanca hosts first-ever Bedding Design Competition in celebration of 30th anniversary20230331_215.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 April 2023 – For the last 30 years, Casablanca has stood at the forefront of elegant European-style home design with its unique Italian aesthetic that adheres to the brand design concept of “Fashion, Creativity, and Functionality.” Casa translates to “home” in Italian, and “Love Casa Dream Casa” signifies that every ideal dream home can be recreated in reality.

For the brand’s 30th anniversary, Casablanca is joined by Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s School of Fashion and Textiles and Cotton Incorporated to organise the first-ever Bedding Design Competition. Through this unique collaboration, the three main organisers hope to motivate the knowledge practice of local students and create participation opportunities in product design within a platform that demonstrates their strengths and skill sets. Helping to enrich personal experiences, this competition also promotes healthy competition and, at the same time, maintains the continuous evolution of the fashion, textiles, and design industry by working with a younger generation for a more sustainable industry in the future.

A long-time leading brand within the industry, Casablanca has always been committed to pursuing continuous technological improvement and product innovation. This competition allowed Casablanca to allocate resources to design students to support the growth and enthusiasm of talents within Hong Kong’s home textiles industry. Held on 31 March, 2023, the competition showcased a selection of design works by participating students and named 6 students as competition winners in an official award ceremony. They include Sin Siu Shan awarded Gold, Wong Mei Wai awarded Silver, Chan Hong Ni awarded Bronze, along with 3 Honorable Mentions. Winners received cash prizes, with first place receiving HK$20,000 along with their design to be sold across all stores and online in October, second place with HK$10,000, third with HK$8,000, and HK$1,000 for all the honourable merit awardees.

Hosted under the theme of “Leading Sleep Technology, Transcending into a Sustainable New Generation”, the competition coincides with Casablanca’s 30th Anniversary. It keeps to the brand’s overarching concept of green living and protects the environment through the design and innovation of sleep products informed by big data analysis. The use of new materials or technology founded through professional development in the industry fortifies Casablanca’s position as a leading expert in sleep technology.

Hashtag: #Casablanca

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.