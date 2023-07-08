‘Love’ doesn’t always conquer all, DOT told

Lawmakers on Saturday urged the executive department to pause and reflect on its tourism promotion program after its controversial “Love the Philippines” campaign drew unwanted international attention.

Members of both chambers of Congress said the matter was bigger than just a tourism slogan, but how the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Secretary Cristina Frasco arrived at a marketing plan that ended up degrading, instead of promoting, the country’s tourism product.

“It is imperative that we shed light on this ‘Frasco fiasco’ to ensure that public funds are being utilized appropriately,” said House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Francisca Castro.

Castro expressed concern, in a statement sent to the Inquirer, that personalities close to President Marcos were meddling in the DOT’s marketing programs.

Castro did not identify the “personalities” or explain how they meddled.

But such allegations, Castro said, “raise questions about the intentions and potential conflicts of interest” in the implementation of the DOT’s tourism branding drive.

The controversy emerged after the DOT released a “mood video” for the DOT’s new tourism slogan “Love the Philippines,” which some people liked and others hated.

Congress inquiry

But it later emerged that the two-minute video, produced by DDB Group Philippines as part of a six-month, P49.925-million consulting contract with the DOT, included stock footage of tourist destinations in Indonesia, Thailand, Switzerland and Dubai.

The advertising agency apologized for the footage and the DOT terminated its contract with DDB Group Philippines.

“While the DOT stressed that no public funds have been paid for the video, Congress should investigate the matter” in aid of legislation, Castro said.

For Sen. Ma. Lourdes “Nancy” Binay, chair of the Senate tourism committee, it would be up to Frasco whether to retain the “Love the Philippines” slogan, but the DOT should totally rethink its program before coming to the Senate with their spending plan.

“I am appealing to the DOT for them to look into this closely, especially because this was not just shown here in the Philippines. It was reported over international [media] networks,” Binay said.

