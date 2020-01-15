Love Fame Tragedy Drops New Track ‘Riding A Wave’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 15, 2020

The endlessly prolific Wombats’ frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy has already given us new music with his side project, Love Fame Tragedy, with new banger ‘Riding A Wave’.

Taken from his upcoming second EP, Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void, Murph said that ‘Riding A Wave’ is one of the most personal and honest songs he’s ever written.

“The lyrics are definitely the most personal I’ve ever written,” Murph said in a statement.

“I’m pretty sure anyway. It was recorded in London and took on several shapes before we landed on one that stuck.”

‘Riding A Wave’ follows the EP’s lead single ‘Body Parts’. Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void will be out next month.

Listen to ‘Riding A Wave’ below.