‘Love is in the Train’: LRT-1 commuters off to a Valentine’s treat

MANILA, Philippines—Light Rail Transit-1 (LRT) commuters will be treated this month with love as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) launched its annual “Love Train” on Wednesday.

Love is in the air!💙We celebrated Valentine’s Day early w/ the #LRT1 Love Train launch today —this yr’s display is abt love in diff stages. Try the interactive wall activities. Catch it starting this week! Tag us in your photos, yes? #lrt1love #loveisinthetrain #ikotMNL pic.twitter.com/i4iwGEJIkN — LRT-1 (@officialLRT1) February 12, 2020

As part of its Valentine’s Day treat, LRMC decorated three LRT-1 coaches, showcasing the “different stages of love.”

The first train car has a “sweet first date” display, the second car is themed “sweet shabby chic” while the third car has a rustic wedding theme.

Passengers will also find some love quotes that they can relate to, printed on the windows of the train.

The LRT-1 “love train” will run until March.

