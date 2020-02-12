Trending Now

‘Love is in the Train’: LRT-1 commuters off to a Valentine’s treat

MANILA, Philippines—Light Rail Transit-1 (LRT) commuters will be treated this month with love as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) launched its annual “Love Train” on Wednesday.

As part of its Valentine’s Day treat, LRMC decorated three LRT-1 coaches, showcasing the “different stages of love.”

The first train car has a “sweet first date” display, the second car is themed “sweet shabby chic” while the third car has a rustic wedding theme.

Passengers will also find some love quotes that they can relate to, printed on the windows of the train.

The LRT-1 “love train” will run until March.

