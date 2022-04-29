Love Letter To A Record: Anomalie On D’Angelo’s ‘Voodoo’

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

In this Love Letter To A Record series, Music Feeds asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share with us stories about the effect music has had on their lives.

Anomalie – D’Angelo’s ‘Voodoo’

Voodoo. You have captivated me like nothing ever has before.

You showcased incredible musicianship, lush and meticulously crafted arrangements, irresistible groove and sensuality in a way that had never been done before and made you into a timeless body of work.

[embedded content]

You opened my ears, mind and my taste for musicality in a way that I thought was not possible, and I’m eternally thankful for that.

You also were very close to me in some very important times in my life and helped me get through some challenges too and for that, you will always have a place in my heart.

–

Anomalie is the live electronic project of Nicolas Dupuis, a keyboardist and producer based in Montreal, QC. His debut full-length album ‘Galerie’ is out today.