Love Letter to a Record: Bipolar Sunshine on Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Adio Marchant aka Bipolar Sunshine speaks of his love for Kanye West’s 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Manchester-raised, LA-based Bipolar Sunshine has just released his debut album 3034. The 11-track release includes the singles ‘ANSWERS’, ‘GONE’ and ‘FOCUS’, the latter of which features co-lead vocals from Melbourne-based performer KYE. 3034 is a typically varied release from Bipolar Sunshine, whose past collaborators include DJ Snake, Petit Biscuit, The Avener, Surf Mesa and The Lonely Island.

Bipolar Sunshine: It’s hard to pick one record that changed my life, but Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy definitely had some of the most memorable moments. It takes me back to living with my brother in Manchester. I remember us having this album on repeat, I’m talking daily. I must have played this record about a thousand times – no lie.

Nicki Minaj spits one of the coldest features I’ve ever heard in my life on ‘Monster’. I’ve gone back to this verse multiple times to study it, as her cadence and delivery is a work of art. So when you add that to Kanye’s production, you ultimately create a monster, no pun intended.

I’m a big Rick Ross fan and the way Kanye would use him on this record was pivotal. If you listen to his delivery on ‘Devil in a New Dress’, you will hear greatness.

Now, on to Kanye. I feel he is a master at curation and understands that, to fulfil his goal, he has to get the best out of others, which ultimately gives him the upper hand as he can orchestrate the variables within his sound in a way that allows everyone to shine and makes the project so unique.

This album gave me confidence to be a solo artist. It made me believe that great things were achievable. Sonically, it took me to another planet. I set this album as a benchmark as it had everything from rap records to stadium songs and club records. It had it all.

When I was putting my album together, I also wanted to tell a story, something that could stand the test of time, something to make others want to dream. For me that’s what great albums do – they allow you to see yourself in a higher light and catapult you into a new realm.

This album will always hold a special place in my heart as it was time I got to share with my younger brother and was the start of me finding myself as Bipolar Sunshine. Also the artwork was daring and unapologetic, which I admire.

