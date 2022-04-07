Love Letter To A Record: Budjerah On Beyoncé’s ‘4’

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

In this Love Letter To A Record series, Music Feeds asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share with us stories about the effect music has had on their lives.

Budjerah, Beyoncé – 4 (2011)

To ‘4’ By Beyoncé,

4 was and is still one of my biggest teachers and inspirations. I used to always think, “there’s no way she can sing any higher?” and every time I would be surprised. Magnificent vocal arrangements and flawless singing technique, in my eyes 4 is the pinnacle of vocal mastery.

When I first heard these songs, I was about 10 and I would sing ‘Love On Top’ over and over again in an attempt to imitate how great Beyoncé’s singing is. ‘1+1’ is the main one I come back to a lot. I wish I wrote it so I could sing it at all my shows. I probably still will at most. ‘I Was Here’ taught me the importance of proper breath control, ‘Party’ taught me how to sing in harmony. I think each song teaches something important.

I think the best thing this album has done for me is to make me think that challenging things are fun. It’s more fun than frustrating when I have trouble singing something and this album gave me that mindset.

Aside from being a vocal Masterclass this album is just bops for every kind of mood. ‘Schoolin’ Life’ and ‘Countdown’ make me feel like I’m really cool and hipster. I can be in love when I listen to ‘1+1’ and ‘Dance For You’, then let out my frustration by screaming ‘I Care’. Tunes for every occasion.

In summary, this is a great album. Great for having a good time and for singing. 10/10 from me. I’ll love this album forever.

From Budjerah