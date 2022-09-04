Love Letter to a Record: Franko Gonzo on Remi Wolf’s ‘Disco Man’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Franko Gonzo shares her love for Remi Wolf’s 2020 single ‘Disco Man’.

Melbourne-based pop songwriter Franko Gonzo is intent on bringing joy to her listeners. Gonzo’s latest release, ‘Do Better’ feat. RISSA, has received triple j airtime and garnered comparisons to dancefloor-oriented artists such as Cosmo’s Midnight. ‘Do Better’ is Gonzo’s third single of the year, following ‘Planet’ and ‘Get Skool’d’.

Franko Gonzo’s Love Letter to Remi Wolf’s ‘Disco Man’

Dearest Remi Wolf,

I have a huge crush on your song ‘Disco Man’. It was love at first sight, first listen. Everywhere I went for months and months and months, ‘Disco Man’ was on repeat, always with me. I would chuck it on my headphones and walk around the streets for hours with the biggest smile on my face. I would feel waves of joy every time that song came on.

You know how they say love is when you feel seen by another? Well, I felt seen by this song, I felt understood. The first time I heard this song, it changed my life forever. I had hit a wall with my music. I was feeling bored and uninspired by everything, especially in lockdown. But then ‘Disco Man’ came into my life. It showed me that music didn’t have to be serious. It could be silly and fun and chaotic.

The older I got, I felt pressure to get more serious with my art, but this song taught me that that’s not necessary. It made me realise that I want to make music that brings a smile to peoples’ faces, and that brings a smile to my face when I’m making it.

I would go into sessions with producers and writers and say, “Let’s just have fun,” or “What have you been wanting to make but no one is giving you the space to make it?” Or, “Let’s try some weird and crazy productions or sounds or words.” And that’s where the Franko Gonzo project was born – in a bed of fun and laughter with my best friends and amazing people I love working with.

I never felt like I was a good lyricist, and then I heard the line from ‘Disco Man’: “Said that he’s a disco man / And he’s got a lot of fiscal plans.” From that moment onwards, I believed in myself as a writer and I started to write how I wanted to write, and what I wanted to say.

This song was the most freeing gift to my musical and personal life. For that I will forever be grateful for you, Remi. Not to mention the visuals.

Franko Gonzo ft. RISSA – ‘Do Better’

