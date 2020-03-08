Love Letter To A Record: Friendless On Porno For Pyros’ ‘Pets’

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on March 8, 2020

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

In this series, Music Feeds asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share with us stories about the effect music has had on their lives.

Friendless – Porno For Pyros, ‘Pets’ (1993)

I’m not entirely sure why the mysterious hand of nostalgia plucked you from the depths of my mind today but I’m sure glad it did. God knows it must be an absolute mess in there as I have been blessed with many a great love over the years. Some frivolous and fun, others fraught with tragedy but none of them regrettable. But this isn’t about them. This is about you.

I remember being introduced to you by a man who’s only redeemable trait was a great taste in music, for this I am grateful. Oddly enough I was very familiar with the artists that influenced you, familiar with those you influenced, but being of that particular era, you fell into a generational black hole. You were of a world that this pre-teen boy wasn’t privy to. Whilst my musical universe was being bombarded by terrible FM radio stations you were hiding in the aisles of the record stores I was yet to explore.

But here we are, and what an impact you have had on my life and my career. You have been the soundtrack to 7 of my 9 lives and your very form and structure has informed my approach to song craft in a way I’m only beginning to really understand. Never taking yourself too seriously, you espouse themes that cut deeper than some of the more political songs that rivaled your choosing today. Invariably a product of your time, you are even more relevant today than ever before. Our way of life is staring down its own mortality and you called it a lifetime ago.

[embedded content]

You speak to the ills of society, the futility of human endeavour, our weakness for destruction and the hopeless pursuit of a bright autonomous future, all delivered on a silken bed of ostinati and harmonic beauty. We share the same sense of humour, you and I, your main hook being a grating backhanded compliment. Perfect.

Instrumentally you have inspired me more than I care to admit. The bass line is everything a bass line should be. Sentient, succinct, simple. The guitar parts are just perfect. Droning, hypnotic and ethereal, I even wrote one of my first songs based around that F#11 because of you.

What can I say.

Thank you.

I love you.

And yes, we’ll make great pets.

–

Following on from his widely acclaimed single ‘Robots’, Sydney-based artist Friendless has teamed up with fellow producer Stereo Jones for his flourishing new single ‘Bomp’ – produced by the musicians themselves.

A certified dancefloor beast with a filthy bassline that’ll take control your mind and body like a funk-drunk hypnotist. Is it OK to say this is catchier than Caronavirus? Either way, resistance is futile. You will Bomp.

[embedded content]

Friendless has also covered ‘Pets’ himself, such is the depth of his love and adoration for the track. Give that a listen below too.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>