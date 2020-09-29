Love Letter To A Record: leww On Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

leww – Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018)

This album has a special meaning and memory for me as I had just gotten my driver’s licence… and I just remember driving and driving around in the car to listen to this album. The more I listened, the more I was captivated, and a little mesmerized by all the different melodies, sounds, styles and production techniques used in each song.

Some songs have really simple production and just feature 808’s, and others have a more complex build with multiple layers. At the same time, as soon as Post Malone’s vocals come in, it’s clear that it’s his work as he puts his own unique style on it.

I have really enjoyed Post Malone’s music and it has inspired me in some of my own music. The switch between digital and real acoustic drum sounds in the same song, and the impact it can have, is something I have always been inspired by. ‘rockstar’ – track 6 — obviously proving itself as a fantastic collaboration with billions of streams now.

As I like to do in my own songs, I really love strong melodies, and this can be seen in his track ‘Stay’. A track like ‘Over Now’ off the album starts with a strong guitar riff and then transitions to the background so effortlessly, before being taken over by vocals and bass.

Track 13 off the album ‘Blame It On Me’ I wasn’t originally grabbed by, but the more I listened and locked in to the lyrics and story, the more it grew on me. So, for me (clearly a big fan of Post Malone for music, lyrics and production) I find myself enjoying the songs anytime I am in the car, as they really do offer a broad range of production ideas to pick apart.

Finally, while we are now clearly in a ‘singles’ world it is interesting to listen to a full album like Beerbongs and Bentleys and see the use of 1:52 interlude ‘Jonestown’ – perhaps we can all truly learn from The Beatles and Pink Floyd in the way an album (listening session) can and really should flow.

As an emerging artist I have such great respect for these artists and their production team, and I’m always thinking about how I can learn and take those great ideas and also of course add my own unique leww sound and style.

Melbourne-based R&B artist leww has just revealed his evocative new single ‘Show Ya’ featuring Sin Santos – produced by SB90 (Illy, Allday, KLP).

leww breathes fresh life into well-trodden themes of triumphing over adversity and proving the haters wrong in this self-assured R&B anthem, delivering intricate hip-hop production and a chorus that hooks hard. Big ‘Lose Yourself’ energy in those opening bars too! A new beatstar on the rise.

