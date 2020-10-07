Love Letter To A Record: mxmtoon On Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You’

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

In this Love Letter To A Record series, Music Feeds asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share with us stories about the effect music has had on their lives.

mxmtoon — Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (2019)

Cuz I Love You by Lizzo was the album that revived my love for full-length projects. In this day and age with music, I feel like there’s a shorter attention span when it comes to listening habits.

We approach playlists, singles, and EPs more frequently than we take the time to sit down and press play on an album. Admittedly, this is something I did a lot of the time until I came across Cuz I Love You.

I clicked play on this album for the first time when I was working on my own debut album in Brooklyn, NY. It was the first time I had flown away from my family and tried to live on my own for a bit, and I was experiencing some self-doubt over my ability to make music.

Cuz I Love You came to me at the perfect time. With tracks reminding me of my own self-worth and the overall message making me feel a resounding sense of confidence, I listened to that album non-stop. I’d walk to the laundromat, buy groceries, and jam out in my room with ‘Like a Girl’ or ‘Tempo’ playing on full blast through my headphones.

Lizzo has become a massive inspiration to me when it’s come to developing my sense of confidence. I truly don’t know if I’d be the person I am today without her work and the messages she spreads through her music. Cuz I Love You has become integral in my story as an individual, and I owe so much to Lizzo and the lyrics she writes.

\\mxmtoon’s EP Dusk came out on Thursday, 1st October. Listen to it here .

Mxmtoon creates these soft, ethereal, alt lo-fi tunes on Dusk. It’s this absolutely stunning release from start to finish, full of glittery and beautiful sounds. Plus Carly Rae Jepsen features on the second track of the release ‘ok on your own’.