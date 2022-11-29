Love Letter to a Record: RIIKI REID on A Beacon School’s ‘It’s Late’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, RIIKI REID shares her affection for A Beacon School’s 2018 single ‘It’s Late’.

RIIKI REID is the project of Aotearoa vocalist and songwriter Raquel Abolins-Reid. REID’s new dance- and pop-leaning mini-EP, Crash & Collide, is steeped in joy and momentum. “The dance world is something I’ve always been so within,” REID said, “and I want this EP to capture that.”

RIIKI REID’s Love Letter to A Beacon School’s ‘It’s Late’

﻿

RIIKI REID: ‘It’s Late’ by A Beacon School has hugely inspired the new direction I’ve gone in, entering more dance and up-tempo music, and has always been a song that has stayed by my side through all the ups and downs of the past two to three years.

When I first heard the song back in 2019, I immediately became infatuated with the feeling it gave me. I loved that it felt so nostalgic to me, and it weirdly felt like a song I reflected to every time I listened to it. It’s hard to remember to reflect and acknowledge everything going on around you sometimes, but this song honestly forces me to.

It reminds me of the sad times and occurrences that entered my life during Covid. It reminds me of the happiest memories I have with my best friends. It reminds me of my family who I am so grateful to have. It reminds me of falling in love and living life with nothing but adventure and fun.

It always boggles me how music can affect us this powerfully. It is so easy to have songs that you love, but songs that you find that change you and the way you think is a rare occurrence that is so fulfilling. I want to make music like this and I want to have this effect.

This is something I keep at the forefront of my mind when I am writing music. It feels so important to make sure that I am finding ways and sounds that connect to people and help them the way the music I love has helped me.

I have always said that if I were to walk into a club or a show and this song was playing, I would probably start crying and it would be one of the most euphoric and greatest moments.

RIIKI REID: Crash & Collide

Further Reading

Fred again.. ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’ Review – Hope in Tumultuous Times

Ashnikko Announces Debut Australian Tour for 2023

The Complete and Updated List of Laneway Festival 2023 Sideshows – Finneas, Girl In Red, Slowthai & More