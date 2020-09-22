Love Letter To A Record: Sundressed’s Trevor Hedges On Bright Eyes’ ‘Dear Fevers And Mirrors’

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

In this Love Letter To A Record series, Music Feeds asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share with us stories about the effect music has had on their lives.

Trevor Hedges, Sundressed – Bright Eyes, Fevers And Mirrors (2000)

Dear Fevers and Mirrors,

I was in Spanish class and we had to do a report on a band we liked. I did Rancid because I wanted to be punk and thought it was cool. Obviously, I love punk music, but I had feelings inside me that I didn’t know how to explain.

Ben Powell went up to share his song with the class and he played ‘Something Vague’. Something came over me that was not vague at all. It was the first time I knowingly connected poetry, music, and emotion. I always wrote poetry in my notebooks. I wished I could sing but I didn’t think I had the talent. At that moment I realised that you didn’t have to have a traditionally good voice to make songs, you just had to have something to say.

Over the coming weeks I dove into Fevers, then Lifted, then the whole back catalogue. I felt understood. Nobody really knows me like you do. Eventually, I got the courage to pick up a guitar, and I learned how to play by learning all these songs. Before I knew it, I was writing my own songs. Writing songs began to comfort me through my darkest days, and eventually pull me out of them into the best days of my life. All because of something vague, and Ben Powell.

It’s pretty wild to be able to pinpoint a moment that completely changed your life and I cherish you more than anything. I cannot say for certain if I would be making music if it weren’t for you. I love you forever.

Love,

Trevor

Arizona’s group Sundressed have just revealed their highly anticipated new album, ‘Home Remedy’ through Rude Records.

It’s a charmingly nuanced and introspective indie-punk treasure, brutally sincere and brimming with cathartic emo joy.

Stream the full LP here

