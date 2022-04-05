Love Letter To A Record: Superlove’s Jacob Rice On Enter Shikari’s ‘A Flash Flood of Colour’

Many of us can link a certain album to pivotal moments in our lives. Whether it’s the first record you bought with your own money, the chord you first learnt to play on guitar, the song that soundtracked your first kiss, the album that got you those awkward and painful pubescent years or the one that set off light bulbs in your brain and inspired you to take a big leap of faith into the unknown – music is often the catalyst for change in our lives and can even help shape who we become.

In this Love Letter To A Record series, Music Feeds asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share with us stories about the effect music has had on their lives.

Jacob Rice, Superlove – Enter Shikari, A Flash Flood of Colour (2012)

This album honestly just blew our minds when it came out. We were about 15/16 just starting to play in our first bands, so you can imagine how many doors were opened to us after listening to this album on repeat whilst we would walk to school/college. I remember seeing them play on Weston Super-Mare Pier about a year after this album came out, and for the first time, I got to the barrier at a show and even managed to touch Rory’s guitar. I can confirm it was mental.

The pier had loads of rides on it, and throughout the set, they took turns to perform on different rides, haha it was incredible. There are videos on YouTube; look up Enter Shikari, 2013 – The Grand Pier.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

I love that they have the ability as a band to write an album that has some of their heaviest tracks as a band and their softest. At the time, I just remember how much it cut through amongst so many other releases; it’s so natural sounding, not super shiny, but still production and arrangement-wise, so clever. It’s so funny because there are only a handful of releases I can pin to specific moments in life, but this one I just remember being on repeat for the two years I was at college.

That in itself was such a good time, with no real responsibilities and no fundamental understanding of what I was doing. Still, this album soundtracked it all and also, what was such an important time of discovering what type of music would then go onto influence a lot of early songwriting.

—

Superlove are a Bristol-based noise-pop band who’ve just released their debut album ‘Colours’ via Rude Records, co-produced by the band themselves.

“It’s one big celebration of music,” explains vocalist Jacob Rice.

“We knew we could write ten big rock songs, but I can’t think of anything less interesting. Each song is completely different. We love pop, we love indie, we love heavy music. We adore every genre we’ve covered. We wouldn’t be able to do it with confidence if we weren’t really into it.”

Take it for a spin below!