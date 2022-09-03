Love Letter to a Record: Tetsuians on ‘Wild Flag’ by Wild Flag

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with an album they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Trent Price from Melbourne/Naarm foursome Tetsuians shares his affection for the lone self-titled album by Wild Flag (2011).

Tetsuians released the album Repairs & Alterations on Tuesday, 30th August. The crew of drummer Andrew Jackson, lead guitarist Chris Corvetti, bass player Luke Guan, and vocalist Trent Price cite Wilco, Supergrass and Wild Flag as influences. Get your hands on a copy of Repairs & Alterations here.

Tetsuians have gone through a bit of an evolution over the past few years, with the current line-up really only 12 months old. We’re all very different, which usually doesn’t work unless you’re Frankie Goes to Hollywood, but I think we’re an exception.

Growing up in his hometown of Wuhan, our bassist Luke Guan wasn’t exactly spoilt for musical choice, but almost by chance – selecting the blue pill from his local musical dealer – he tapped into a rich vein of post punk stemming from Joy Division to Sonic Youth, which I think will colour our next album more than our most recent effort.

Our lead guitarist Chris Corvetti wears his 90s colours unashamedly, pointing to (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? as a talisman that defies the current musical trend, but it’s an influence that spawns some great hooks. So, fuck the haters. Like most drummers, our man Andrew Jackson bows to the altar of Neil Peart, citing Rush’s Hemispheres as his reason to build castles in the air.

But for me, it’s an indie supergroup that made me reassess what could be achieved if you just concentrate on celebrating music, rather than trying to anticipate what the next wave is gonna be.

I bought Wild Flag purely out of my obsession for Sleater-Kinney. I knew the kind of tornado Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss could conjure up, but it was my first introduction to the almost mythical force of Mary Timony, who one person described as “Mary Shelley with a guitar”. I could have easily chosen Mary’s solo effort The Shapes We Make or Rips by her side project Ex Hex, but there’s something so effortless about Wild Flag.

It’s no surprise that Wild Flag was born from its creators need to have fun after a time in the musical wilderness. The instruments aren’t obvious either, and even Rebecca Cole’s keyboard sounds like Andy Gill’s guitar stabs.

When all is said, it’s really just a love letter to rock music, but without trying to relive a particular era or movement. So, Wild Flag is kind of my yardstick, or compass. It reminds me what can be achieved when you play just for the sake of playing. Sometimes the results don’t always hit the mark, but when they do, the results are undeniable.

Tetsuians – ‘Walk It Off’

[embedded content]

