Love Letter To A Record: The Delta Riggs On The Sleepy Jackson’s ‘Lovers’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Australian band The Delta Riggs confesses their love for The Sleepy Jackson’s 2003 LP ‘Lovers’.

The Delta Riggs’ Love Letter to The Sleepy Jackson’s Lovers

Dear Lovers,

You still blow my mind 19 years after being born into the great wide world. You’re approaching 20, coming out of your teenage years into adulthood. From the opening guitar line in ‘Good Dancers’, to the effortless simplicity of ‘Mourning Rain’ rounding you out. You truly are a masterpiece and a timeless body of work.

You are easily my favourite Australian album of all time, hands down. The intricate song crafting throughout, the interesting chord progressions and layered, lush harmonies are awe inspiring to me as I sit here and type this. I remember the first time I came across you, I was watching RAGE one morning and ‘This Day’ came on the screen. I was transfixed, I loved the journey of the song and the big “nanana na na” hooks you delivered. From there, I dove deep into the world of you and discovered your production and sonic landscape over all the album’s tracks is a thing of beauty. I’m a sucker for great vocal harmonies and you have them all there, magically weaved in with soaring and considered guitar hooks. You are like a warm hug from mum.

Luke Steele went on to do many great things post this album as we all know, but I hold such a soft spot in my heart for Lovers. It would be a dream to see him put a band together and tour it for a 20-year anniversary tour, playing the album, start to finish

Luke, what do ya reckon?

