Love Letter To A Record: Wing Defence On Press Club’s ‘Late Teens’

Wing Defence – Press Club, ‘Late Teens’ (2018)

Dear Late Teens,

I’m so glad we have become friends recently, we had a connection from the start and it feels like I’ve known you forever. When I heard ‘Suburbia’ my first thoughts were “I love the way you pronounce suburbia ‘superbia’ because that’s exactly what the song feels like to me… superb!” They should really add this word to the English dictionary, it’s genius!

‘My Body’s Changing’ came at the perfect time in my life, when everything was ripped from underneath me and life as I knew it changed dramatically. Everybody interprets a song differently and the body was a metaphor for life and the strings are the fibres that held it all together. This song has been an inspiration in my own songwriting for the upcoming WD EP.

The Drums in ‘Headwreck’ make my heart race like the first time I had sex…And your raw, real words make me feel like I’m ok. I’m doin’ ok. That’s what I look for in a song – a real authentic personality with a bit of grit, a load of truth and a sense of belonging. Like I’m understood. Hell, I could hang out with you all day and never get bored or feel awkward 🙂

I have to say I want that mic!!! Damn, it sounds so good live and looks sexy af! You remind me of early Royal Headache. Inspiring. Big love. Xx

P.S. My body’s changing too, I’m not scared to let you down and I’ve also left a city in fear… young hearts.

