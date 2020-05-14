“‘Love Lockdown’ stars proud of ABS-CBN’s continued service to Filipinos”

Jake Cuenca, Tony Labrusca, Sue Ramirez, and Kylie Verzosa share their thoughts after finishing their new Dreamscape digital film ‘Love Lockdown.’

During the May 13 media con for latest iWant digital film Love Lockdown, the film’s stars couldn’t help but share their sentiments while shooting their project in the midst of ABS-CBN’s sudden closure earlier this month. The three-part digital film produced by Dreamscape Entertainment was shot by the individual stars in their own homes during the lockdown period.

Jake Cuenca

“You can’t help but feel emotional about everything that’s happening right now. But for me parang nakaka-proud ang ABS-CBN dahil itong project na ginawa namin pioneering, hindi lang sa Pilipinas pero sa buong mundo. Nakapag-shoot kami ng isang pelikula during a lockdown. Makakapagbigay saya pa rin kami sa lahat ng mga tao na naghahanap ng entertainment sa panahon na ito na kailangan manatili lang sa pamamahay nila. At ag main source ng kasiyahan nila ang pamilya nila at pag nanunuod sila ng TV. It’s really sad kasi we were in the middle of taping this nung nalaman namin yung balita and it was just so hard to focus but just like everyone in ABS-CBN ngayon, tuloy ang laban.”

Tony Labrusca

“Nakaka-proud po makasama sa isang network that is still so adamant about being there for the people, making sure na napapasaya nga nila yung mga tao during this crisis and still spreading important information about the virus. It’s very different because everything is online now but at the same time the fact that ABS-CBN made a way to adapt and to change, it’s really inspiring and again, I only feel gratitude and so much more respect towards this network and to all of our bosses. It’s so brave what they’ve done and I know that they did this for the people. Para sa lahat ng Kapamilya.”

Arjo Atayde

“I’m very happy that we are still producing and trying to reach out to Filipinos even online. I feel bad about what happened. But for now we have to think of a solution, that’s the way I see it. That’s the best way that we could solve this problem and just to be there for each other all the time. I don’t want to speak further because I might get emotional towards how I feel about everything today but the only thing I could say, I’m very thankful about ABS-CBN and the way they’ve brought up their artists, they take care of their artists and people and everything. The quality that they bring for Filipinos and all the other people inside with the love that they have for each other, I respect ABS-CBN. I’m with ABS-CBN. I am a Kapamilya and I’ll always be proud of whatever they look forward to doing in the near future as we all stand together for what’s right and what’s just for us. Dahil kung gusto, may paraan. Kung ayaw, may dahilan.”

Sue Ramirez

“Everybody is deeply saddened with the news and hindi ko rin alam kung paano kami natapos nung araw na yun because we were shooting nung mismong araw na nag-announce sila. Pero isa lang yung masasabi ko, hindi kami tumigil at hinding hindi kami titigil na maghatid ng balita at saya sa ating mga kapamilya. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta at nagdadasal para sa mahal naming kompanya. “

Kylie Verzosa

“Nakaka-proud na ABS-CBN was able to produce this kind of material despite the lockdown and the circumstances. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece for the entertainment of the people. Nakaka-proud and I jsut feel so grateful to be part of this.”