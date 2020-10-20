‘Love triangle’ eyed after cop, woman found dead in Talisay City police outpost

CEBU CITY — A police officer and his rumored girlfriend were found dead inside a police outpost in Talisay City, south of Cebu past 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Lt. Praxilo Albiso, the deputy chief of the Talisay City police, and Vernice Cardino had bullet wounds in their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to investigators, Albiso could have shot and killed Cardino first before killing himself with his service firearm.

Police are looking into the possibility of a “love triangle” angle in the crime.

FEATURED STORIES

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>