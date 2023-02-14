Trending Now

Love wins in QC: LGBTQ+ couples join commitment ceremony on V-Day

Love wins in QC: LGBTQ+ couples join commitment ceremony on V-Day

MANILA, Philippines — While same-sex marriage is not legal in the Philippines, couples from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) community still celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day through a commitment ceremony in Quezon City. 

  LGBTQ+ couples take part in a Valentine's Day commitment ceremony in Quezon City. (Photo from Mayor Joy Belmonte's Twitter page)

The ceremony was spearheaded by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who previously announced the program in January 2023. 

“Isang araw na makulay at punong-puno ng pagmamahal at ligaya dahil sa ikatlong pagkakataon, naghandog ang lokal na pamahalaan sa pangunguna ni Mayor Joy ng isang commitment ceremony para sa mga kapatid nating kabilang sa [LGBTQ+] community,” Belmonte said on Twitter.

(A colorful day full of love and happiness because for the third time, the local government, led by Mayor Joy hosted a commitment ceremony for the LGBTQ+ community). 

According to Belmonte, the couples exchanged vows as a symbol of their love. 

  LGBTQ+ couples take part in a Valentine's Day commitment ceremony in Quezon City. (Photo from Mayor Joy Belmonte's Twitter page)

She emphasized the importance of respect for each person, saying that the city values diversity. 

“Love is equal, equality wins,” she said. 

Special guests who graced he event were  Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan, as well as musician Ice Seguerra and wife Liza Diño. 

  LGBTQ+ couples take part in a Valentine's Day commitment ceremony in Quezon City. (Photo from Mayor Joy Belmonte's Twitter page)

