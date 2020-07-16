Lovemedo Teams Up With Don Leaton For New Single ‘Weekdays’

Central Coast singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Lovemedo has released his latest single today, ‘Weekdays’, with help from Don Leaton.

‘Weekdays’ marks the first lead single from Lovemedo – real name Blake Wares – in 2020, following his feature on Boy Soda’s track ‘IDK’ earlier this year. In addition, this marks the first offering fans have gotten from Don Leaton since he released his debut single ‘Where She Come From’ back in 2017.

“‘Weekdays’ is a poptastic eye-roll at the inevitability of your own mental health fluctuating throughout your life,” Wares said of the track in a press statement.

“It’s accepting that inevitability, not letting it rule you, and letting it play its game. it’s a shrug of the shoulders to the exact process of allowing your mental health to affect you.

“I’ve always loved those pop anthems that you find yourself soundtracking your life to… at any time you can momentarily step into that euphoria. Other times, it can create a longing for a memory or time that you may never even have lived.. so I try to recreate that myself.”

Listen to ‘Weekdays’ below.

