“Lovi Poe gets sweet message from “Money Heist” actor Enrique Arce”

Lovi Poe’s non-showbiz boyfriend gave her the biggest surprise online last April 17.

With the recent release of Netflix’s popular action thriller series Money Heist online, Pinoys are now becoming fans of stars from the hit Spanish show. Fan Lovi Poe got a sweet surprise from her US-based boyfriend Montgomery Blencowe last April 17 when he sent her a video greeting from Money Heist star Enrique Arce who plays Arturito Roman in the show. The Money Heist (original title La Case de Papel) actor shared in his video that Lovi’s boyfriend Monty told him how much she loves binge-watching the show and how much he misses her. “He misses you a lot. He really wants to see you soon, more than he wants to see La Casa de Papel 5 so make a note of that,” Enrique said in the video.

She wrote, “I woke up to this. Better than flowers or chocolates, Bubba!”