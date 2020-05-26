“Lovi Poe shares experience shooting a movie in Italy”

Lovi Poe will headline the movie ‘Malaya’ with Zanjoe Marudo.

Lovi Poe is set to star in an upcoming movie titled Malaya with Zanjoe Marudo, which was shot in Italy.

The actress admitted that shooting a movie abroad was challenging.

“Ang hirap umikot sa mga paborito mong bansa na kailangan mo magtrabaho kasi you have to stay focused and everything. Shooting abroad is not a joke kasi wala ka sa comfort zone mo. Kumbaga kami, we were like walking around. Skeleton team talaga na bitbit ‘yung cameras, bitbit ko ‘yung mga damit ko. Nagbibihis ako sa kalsada,” she shared in an interview with Tim Yap on his YouTube channel.

Nonetheless, the actress remarked that it was fulfilling when they finally got to finish the movie.

“When you’re passionate about something, all these things, ‘yung hirap, hindi nagma-matter ‘yun,” she stated.

Malaya tells the story of a woman who transferred to Italy to live with her mother who is working there.

READ: Lovi Poe gets sweet message from “Money Heist” actor Enrique Arce

“She’s starting from scratch. She needs to learn how to speak Italian. She actually wants to do more than what her mom does for a living. She’s quite ambitious. And then she meets a Filipino guy who’s been living there since he was born,” she relayed.