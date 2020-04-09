Low chance of rain nationwide, but isolated thunderstorms possible — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – There will be a low chance of rain nationwide due to the prevailing easterlies which brings warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) still reminded the public that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are still possible especially in the afternoon and by the night of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

“Hangin pa rin na nanggagaling sa dagat Pasipiko ang dominante at prevailing ngayon sa silangang bahagi ng ating bansa at dala pa rin ho nito ang maalinsangang panahon na nararanasan ngayon sa malaking bahagi ng ating kalupaan,” weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said in Pagasa’s latest forecast.

(Winds from the Pacific Ocean are still dominating and prevailing over the eastern side of the country, and this brings humid weather that is being experienced by huge parts of the country.)

“Sa pagtaya ng ating panahon sa Metro Manila at natitirang bahagi ng Luzon ay magiging bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap lamang ang papawirin, nananatiling mababa ang tsansa ng pag-ulan lalong-lalo na sa umaga at tanghali. Pagdating naman ho ng gabi at hapon ay hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad ng thunderstorm,” she added.

(In our forecast for Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the skies may be partly cloudy to cloudy while the chance of rain showers continue to be low especially in the morning and noon. By afternoon and night, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms.)

Temperatures in Luzon may range from 23 to 33 degrees Celsius, especially in Metro Manila, Tagaytay, Legazpi, and Laoag. The hottest day may be recorded in Tuguegarao, with highs of around 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, hot weather is also expected in Visayas, with temperatures peaking at 33 degrees Celsius in Iloilo, 34 degrees in Cebu, and 32 degrees in Tacloban. Davao City in Mindanao is also slated to register high temperatures, ranging from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Seafarers and fisherfolk are allowed to set sail, as no gale warning has been raised in any part of the country. However, sea condition in the extreme Northern Luzon may range from moderate to rough, while the rest of the country’s seaboards are expected to have a slight to moderate condition.

