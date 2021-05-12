Low-level of unrest recorded in Bulusan volcano, alert level 1 up

ALERT Level 1 was raised on Wednesday at the Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province after it started exhibiting low-level unrest over the past three days, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told The Manila Times that they decided to raise the alert level of the volcano after it had recorded 124 volcanic earthquakes since May 8, 2021 and showed sustained inflation based on ground deformation measurements.

“These parameters indicate the volcanic processes are underway beneath the edifice that are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal activity,” he said.

In the past 24 hours, the Bulusan Volcano Network recorded 166 volcanic earthquakes, according to Solidum.

“Alert Level 1 status now prevails over Bulusan Volcano, which means that it is currently in an abnormal condition,” said Solidum as he reiterated his warning to residents that entry into its four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) remains prohibited.

Similar warning was also issued by Phivolcs for civil aviation authorities to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

Soldium said eruptions of the volcano were typically phreatic or steam-driven.

“Its last phreatic eruption was June 5, 2017. [There was] no damage to humans and property as this was only minor,” he said.