“‘Low maintenance’: Bituin Escalante shaves head”

Singer Bituin Escalante is sporting a new look.

From her long, thick hair, the “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana” hitmaker decided to shave her head for a “low maintenance” look this quarantine, as seen in her latest Instagram post uploaded Sunday, April 19.

Her post received a stream of comments from Bituin’s fans and followers, many of whom admired her confidence, while others said they wish they had the courage to do the same.

“You slay every look! Love it!” wrote one user.

“I am so jealous. Looks so good on you,” another added.

When asked by one follower how her kids, Tala and Luna, took it, Bituin said: “They are good. Constantly rubbing my head.”