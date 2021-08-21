LP eyes first 5 senatorial bets for 2022

Sen. Leila de Lima. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, LP president. TMT File photo Sen. Risa Hontiveros

THE Liberal Party (LP) named its first five possible senatorial bets, as part of its support for a “unified opposition” for the 2022 elections.

During the first Chapter General Assembly on Friday, former Ifugao Rep. and Party Vice President for Internal Affairs Teddy Baguilat said three incumbent senators were seeking the same post.

“Sa ngayon meron po tayong tatlong incumbents na up for re-elections. Dalawa sa kanila ay Liberal Party members, at isa naman ay dati na nating kaalyado: We have our Party President Sen. Francis Pangilinan, si Sen. Leila de Lima, at si Sen. Risa Hontiveros.”

(For now, we have three incumbent senators who are up for re-elections. Two of them are Liberal Party members, while the other one is a former ally: We have our Party President Sen. Francis Pangilinan, si Sen. Leila de Lima, at si Sen. Risa Hontiveros.)

The former lawmaker also said former Sen. Benigno Paolo “Bam” Aquino 4th and human rights lawyer Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno have expressed “a desire or openness to be part of our Senate slate.”

In June, Diokno, one of six nominees of opposition coalition 1Sambayan, declared he will run in the 2022 national elections.

Diokno also said he has yet to decide which position he will run for, adding he “never aspired” to run for president and vice president positions.



Aquino, on the other hand, said in July that he is not thinking about running for a senatorial post, adding it is not his priority and “not the most important thing” for him.