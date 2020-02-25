LP launches yellow ribbon campaign on 34th Edsa anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The Liberal Party (LP) has rolled out its campaign to put out yellow ribbons to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the revolution that restored democracy and ousted late dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos.

In a statement on Tuesday, LP said the 95 chapters of the opposition party with 10,000 members nationwide tied yellow ribbons to promote and protect democracy in the country.

Opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan, who is also the LP president, said the Yellow Ribbon Campaign commemorates the four-day bloodless revolution.

“The idea behind the Yellow Ribbon Campaign came from our chapter leaders and members. This is a crucial ingredient for a successful movement. Let’s bring our efforts back to the people. Let them own it,” Pangilinan said.

On its official Facebook Page, LP shared a photo of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Dubai who joined the Yellow Ribbon campaign.

“Kahit nasa Dubai si Jan Michael T, isang OFW, nakiisa pa rin siya sa pagdiriwang ng diwa ng #EDSA34. #DemokrasyaPaRin #YellowRibbonCampaign,” read the post.

(Despite being in Dubai, Jan Michael T is joining the celebration of the Edsa34. #DemocracyStays #YellowRibbonCampaign)

The yellow ribbons signify resistance after members of the anti-Marcos movement and supporters of former senator Benigno Aquino Jr. first used these on Aug. 21, 1983.

